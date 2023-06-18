New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded New Concept Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

New Concept Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of New Concept Energy stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14. New Concept Energy has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $2.31.

New Concept Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 66.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in New Concept Energy by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,576 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in New Concept Energy in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in New Concept Energy in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

