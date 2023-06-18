NFT Price Reaches $0.0164 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 18th. During the last seven days, NFT has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. NFT has a market cap of $604,000.60 and $602.43 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005270 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018871 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00018421 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015084 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,453.19 or 1.00034107 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002483 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01719137 USD and is up 4.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.