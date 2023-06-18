NFT Reaches Market Capitalization of $603,765.09 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 18th. One NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a market capitalization of $603,765.09 and approximately $602.43 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018903 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018549 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00015085 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,421.29 or 1.00056167 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002491 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01719137 USD and is up 4.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

