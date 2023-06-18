NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $138.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Williams Trading cut NIKE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $133.57.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $113.59 on Thursday. NIKE has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $174.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.41 and a 200-day moving average of $119.15.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

