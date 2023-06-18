Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) versus QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Financial Comparison

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) and Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares QUALCOMM and Nordic Semiconductor ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QUALCOMM 25.67% 56.33% 21.03% Nordic Semiconductor ASA N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QUALCOMM and Nordic Semiconductor ASA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QUALCOMM $44.20 billion 3.09 $12.94 billion $9.33 13.15 Nordic Semiconductor ASA N/A N/A N/A $0.09 135.24

Analyst Recommendations

QUALCOMM has higher revenue and earnings than Nordic Semiconductor ASA. QUALCOMM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nordic Semiconductor ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for QUALCOMM and Nordic Semiconductor ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QUALCOMM 1 4 17 0 2.73 Nordic Semiconductor ASA 3 1 0 0 1.25

QUALCOMM currently has a consensus target price of $146.75, suggesting a potential upside of 19.62%. Given QUALCOMM’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe QUALCOMM is more favorable than Nordic Semiconductor ASA.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.9% of QUALCOMM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of Nordic Semiconductor ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of QUALCOMM shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

QUALCOMM beats Nordic Semiconductor ASA on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products. The QTL segment grants licenses or provides rights to use portions of its intellectual property portfolio, which include various patent rights useful in the manufacture and sale of wireless products comprising products implementing CDMA2000, WCDMA, LTE and/or OFDMA-based 5G standards and their derivatives. The QSI segment invests in early-stage companies in various industries, including 5G, artificial intelligence, automotive, consumer, enterprise, cloud, IoT, and extended reality, and investments, including non-marketable equity securities and, to a lesser extent, marketable equity securities, and convertible debt instruments. It also provides development, and other services and related products to the United States government agencies and their contractors. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Nordic Semiconductor ASA

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, sells, and delivers integrated circuits (ICs) and related products and services for use in short- and long- range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company offers bluetooth and multiprotocol Systems-on-Chip (SoCs) that provides short-range connectivity; and Systems-in-Package (SiPs), which offers connectivity on long-range LTE-M and NB-IoT cellular networks. It also provides nRF9160 SiP low power cellular IoT device, nRF Cloud solution, nRF Connect software development kit, and third-party cellular modules; DECT NR+, a non-cellular radio standard; nRF7002 Wi-Fi companion ICs; and nRF52840 and nRF5340 multiprotocol SoCs. In addition, the company offers Bluetooth mesh; Bluetooth direction finding solution; Bluetooth Low Energy SoCs; Bluetooth LE audio products; Matter, a Connected Home over IP solution; Thread, an IP-based wireless networking protocol solution; Zigbee products; ANT solutions, including wireless multiprotocol SoCs supporting the ANT wireless protocol; pre-certified development modules and modems; and range extenders. Further, it provides built-in power management on SoCs and dedicated power management ICs comprising nPM1100 PMIC, nPM1300 PMIC, nPM6001 PMIC, nPM1100 EK, and Power Profiler Kit II; Device-to-nRF Cloud and Cloud-to-nRF Cloud solutions; and application specific integrated circuits and related consulting services. The company's products are used in various applications, such as automotive, beacon, computer peripherals, connected health, connected home, education, industrial automation, LED lighting, logistics and transport, retail and payment, sports and fitness, toys and gaming, virtual reality and augmented reality products, and wearables. Nordic Semiconductor ASA was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway.

