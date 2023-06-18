Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 2,018.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

NVS stock opened at $101.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $105.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.78.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

