NYM (NYM) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $64.95 Million

NYM (NYM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 18th. NYM has a market capitalization of $64.95 million and $2.55 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NYM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000752 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NYM has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NYM

NYM’s launch date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,662,533 tokens. The official message board for NYM is medium.com/nymtech. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. The official website for NYM is nymtech.net.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 473,039,795.708321 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.20065216 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $2,636,269.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

