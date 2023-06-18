Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Receives $70.76 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.82.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 7th.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 614,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.66 per share, for a total transaction of $36,018,413.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,112,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,677,140,948.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 9,236,967 shares of company stock worth $541,262,534. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 29,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,094,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,892,000 after buying an additional 1,521,409 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 19,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $2,702,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OXY opened at $58.15 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $54.30 and a one year high of $77.13. The company has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.82.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 8.25%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.