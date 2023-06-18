Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.
OCUL has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.50.
Ocular Therapeutix Trading Down 3.2 %
NASDAQ OCUL opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.94. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $7.96.
About Ocular Therapeutix
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)
