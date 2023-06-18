Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCULGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

OCUL has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

Ocular Therapeutix Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.94. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $7.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 16.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 35,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 38.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 17,838 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 323.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 89,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,492,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 105,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,457,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 47,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

