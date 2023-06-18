OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Lifted to Buy at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $39.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $37.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of OGE Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

OGE opened at $36.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.76. OGE Energy has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $42.91.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.82 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 78.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 579.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

