Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised Onconova Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ ONTX opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.78. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92.

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.03% and a negative net margin of 9,122.57%. Analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 110,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

