ONUS (ONUS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $37.46 Million

ONUS (ONUS) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. In the last seven days, ONUS has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One ONUS coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00003830 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ONUS has a total market capitalization of $37.46 million and approximately $144.78 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ONUS Coin Profile

ONUS was first traded on October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins and its circulating supply is 37,106,390 coins. The official message board for ONUS is goonus.io/en/newsroom. The official website for ONUS is onuschain.io. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain.

Buying and Selling ONUS

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390. The last known price of ONUS is 1.0413319 USD and is down -13.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $602.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ONUS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ONUS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

