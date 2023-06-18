Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,228 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,270 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.0% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $125.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.29 and its 200-day moving average is $91.57. The stock has a market cap of $338.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,886,967 shares of company stock worth $177,254,308 in the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.21.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.