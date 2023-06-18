Orchid (OXT) Reaches Market Cap of $46.67 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $46.67 million and approximately $958,431.97 worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for $0.0485 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Orchid has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Orchid

OXT is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.0489115 USD and is up 1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $1,060,963.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

