Orgel Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,614,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,381 shares during the period. iShares International Equity Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned 4.50% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $42,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,523,609,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of INTF opened at $27.07 on Friday. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $27.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

