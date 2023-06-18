Orgel Wealth Management LLC Has $4.60 Million Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,045 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 990,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,737,000 after buying an additional 150,137 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 33,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

BATS VSGX opened at $53.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.08 and a 200-day moving average of $52.02. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

