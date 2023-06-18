Orgel Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,649,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,102 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 2.9% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned 0.25% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $79,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 194,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 22,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 86,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $52.13 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.27 and a 200 day moving average of $47.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

