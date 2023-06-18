Orgel Wealth Management LLC Purchases 155,149 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,780,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,149 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 10.0% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $279,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,993,000 after buying an additional 697,937 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.24. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $69.09 and a 52 week high of $77.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.187 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

