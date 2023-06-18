Orgel Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,727 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. RCS Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SUSL stock opened at $77.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.76 and a 200-day moving average of $70.91. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $59.87 and a 12-month high of $77.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2297 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

