Origin Bancorp (OBK) & The Competition Critical Review

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Rating) is one of 310 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Origin Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Origin Bancorp has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.61, indicating that their average share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Origin Bancorp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Origin Bancorp Competitors 991 7735 6545 305 2.40

Profitability

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 31.50%. Given Origin Bancorp’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Origin Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Origin Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Bancorp 20.47% 10.45% 0.97% Origin Bancorp Competitors 24.92% 12.84% 1.16%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Origin Bancorp and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Bancorp $383.88 million $87.71 million 9.69 Origin Bancorp Competitors $1.51 billion $318.44 million 9.88

Origin Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Origin Bancorp. Origin Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.2% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Origin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Origin Bancorp pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.9% and pay out 15.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Origin Bancorp lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

Origin Bancorp peers beat Origin Bancorp on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfers. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ruston, LA.

