ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Short Interest Up 16.1% in May

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the May 15th total of 34,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ORIX

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in ORIX by 64.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ORIX by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in ORIX by 20.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in ORIX during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 45.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. 1.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ORIX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on IX shares. StockNews.com raised ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded ORIX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

ORIX Price Performance

Shares of ORIX stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,308. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.88. ORIX has a 12-month low of $68.78 and a 12-month high of $91.46. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.76.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Analysts expect that ORIX will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORIX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.