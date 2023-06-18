Oxen (OXEN) Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. In the last week, Oxen has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $6.47 million and approximately $205,143.40 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,546.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.48 or 0.00291889 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013360 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $140.08 or 0.00527683 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00058267 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.11 or 0.00407240 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003774 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,533,541 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

