Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) is Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 389.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 195,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,437 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 1.7% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $9,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,438,988,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,285,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,451,000 after acquiring an additional 828,689 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,571,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,921,000 after acquiring an additional 101,716 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,539,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,434,000 after acquiring an additional 623,961 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,194,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,509,000 after acquiring an additional 335,419 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

COWZ opened at $47.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

