PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $442.63

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 442.63 ($5.54) and traded as low as GBX 409 ($5.12). PageGroup shares last traded at GBX 409.80 ($5.13), with a volume of 969,234 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAGE shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.51) target price on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on PageGroup from GBX 400 ($5.01) to GBX 410 ($5.13) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get PageGroup alerts:

PageGroup Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 442.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 453.12. The stock has a market cap of £1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 953.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.18, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About PageGroup

In other PageGroup news, insider Angela Seymour-Jackson purchased 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 447 ($5.59) per share, with a total value of £9,990.45 ($12,500.56). Company insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.