Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Palatin Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Palatin Technologies stock opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.77. Palatin Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Palatin Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:PTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Palatin Technologies had a negative net margin of 766.11% and a negative return on equity of 278.73%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. Research analysts forecast that Palatin Technologies will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTN. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the first quarter worth $41,000. Montis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the first quarter worth $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the third quarter worth $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile



Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor system. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, which is used for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

