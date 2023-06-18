Parsec Financial Management Inc. Acquires 6,762 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 48,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.89.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,806,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,198. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.52. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $113.15. The firm has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $173,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,690.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,934 shares of company stock valued at $10,139,046. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

