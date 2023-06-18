Parsec Financial Management Inc. Buys 77,261 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,261 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $40,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $488,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,363,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,536,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6,281.7% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 526,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,425,000 after acquiring an additional 517,992 shares during the period. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 259.0% during the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 704,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,472,000 after acquiring an additional 508,490 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.71. 840,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.43. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

