Parsec Financial Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 128,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 424.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.86. 3,097,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,905,053. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.35. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.37 and a 12-month high of $82.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.251 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Articles

