Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 1,872 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SPLG stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.88. 3,153,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,545,281. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.56.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.