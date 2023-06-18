Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 3,874 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,874 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IJH stock traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $257.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,492,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,299. The firm has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.38. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $272.95.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

