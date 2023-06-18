PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID) Short Interest Update

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,400 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the May 15th total of 169,100 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 383,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
PARTS iD Price Performance
Shares of ID stock remained flat at $0.36 during midday trading on Friday. 201,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,539. PARTS iD has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $2.42.
PARTS iD Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PARTS iD (ID)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for PARTS iD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PARTS iD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.