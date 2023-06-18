PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID) Short Interest Update

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,400 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the May 15th total of 169,100 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 383,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of ID stock remained flat at $0.36 during midday trading on Friday. 201,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,539. PARTS iD has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $2.42.

PARTS iD, Inc engages in the development of custom infrastructure and user experiences within niche markets. Its deep technology platform integrates software engineering with catalog management, data intelligence, mining and analytics, along with user interface development that utilizes distinctive rules-based parts fitment software capabilities.

