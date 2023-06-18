Patten Group Inc. Acquires 2,301 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC cut their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. TD Cowen cut their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

T stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.33. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

