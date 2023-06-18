Patten Group Inc. Buys 176 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,229 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.32.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $104.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.49 and its 200 day moving average is $108.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.