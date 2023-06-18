Patten Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Patten Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $271,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,510.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $271,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,510.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,984 shares of company stock worth $3,346,649 in the last 90 days. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marriott International Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $176.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $183.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.07.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.