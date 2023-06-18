Patten Group Inc. Purchases 7,496 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Patten Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,993,000 after acquiring an additional 697,937 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.73 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $69.09 and a 52 week high of $77.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.24.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.187 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

