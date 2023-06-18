Patten Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS EFG opened at $96.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.34 and a 200-day moving average of $91.22. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

