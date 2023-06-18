Patten Group Inc. Sells 2,650 Shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Patten Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF alerts:

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF stock opened at $34.78 on Friday. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $35.02. The firm has a market cap of $370.75 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.04.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Profile

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.