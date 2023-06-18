Patten Group Inc. Sells 2,650 Shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Patten Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.
Shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF stock opened at $34.78 on Friday. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $35.02. The firm has a market cap of $370.75 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.04.
The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
