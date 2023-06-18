Patten Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Patten Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $77.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81. The stock has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.25.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $1,399,117.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at $699,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

