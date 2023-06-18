Patton Fund Management Inc. Acquires 73,807 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 1,026.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,807 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IPG. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on IPG. StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $40.04 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.55 and a 200 day moving average of $36.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.68%.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

