Patton Fund Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.0% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $697,296,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,184,000 after acquiring an additional 581,379 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $66,473,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,679,000 after acquiring an additional 89,081 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 345,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,196,000 after acquiring an additional 80,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,046. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total value of $150,371.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,240 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.00, for a total value of $1,014,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,891 shares of company stock worth $9,564,150 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.0 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $783.05 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $561.71 and a fifty-two week high of $837.55. The company has a market cap of $85.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $769.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $759.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $854.74.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

