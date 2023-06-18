Patton Fund Management Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Investment Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $16,055,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $185.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.49. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

