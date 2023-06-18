Patton Fund Management Inc. Has $140,000 Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Patton Fund Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,693 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Amcor by 10.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,265,000 after buying an additional 10,472,157 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after buying an additional 7,854,257 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 951.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,641,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,907,000 after buying an additional 7,819,836 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 39,180.3% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,193,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,580,000 after buying an additional 5,180,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at $58,210,000. 46.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Amcor Stock Performance

AMCR stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.81. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $13.37.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.24%.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

