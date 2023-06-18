Patton Fund Management Inc. Has $273,000 Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Patton Fund Management Inc. cut its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,716 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 98,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Regions Financial by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RF. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.28.

In related news, Director J Thomas Hill acquired 11,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at $387,735.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF opened at $18.12 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average is $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

