Patton Fund Management Inc. Increases Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,470 shares during the quarter. PG&E accounts for 0.9% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 770.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.28.

PG&E Price Performance

PG&E stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.14.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. PG&E had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. PG&E’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About PG&E

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.