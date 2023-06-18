Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 27,040 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,040 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Rollins by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,248,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,752,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 9,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $41.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $43.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.53%.

In other news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $744,814.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,888.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,481 shares of company stock worth $2,953,357. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

