Patton Fund Management Inc. Trims Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Patton Fund Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,657 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $83,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after buying an additional 1,235,013 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $22,699,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 783.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 401,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,292,000 after buying an additional 356,465 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $16,504,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAP has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.19.

In other news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $111,540.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $66.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $68.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.81 and its 200 day moving average is $55.41.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -137.81%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

