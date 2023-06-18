PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($2.89) Per Share

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of PepGen in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 13th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.89) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.99). The consensus estimate for PepGen’s current full-year earnings is ($3.29) per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PEPG. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of PepGen in a report on Monday, April 3rd. SVB Securities lowered their price target on PepGen from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on PepGen from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

PEPG stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. PepGen has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66. The company has a market capitalization of $290.59 million and a PE ratio of -3.33.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PepGen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in PepGen by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in PepGen by 689.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in PepGen during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in PepGen during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James G. Mcarthur sold 8,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $136,640.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 11,111 shares of company stock worth $181,382 in the last 90 days. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide in Phase I clinical trials to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

