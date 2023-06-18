Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,430,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,164 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 32.2% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.73% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $117,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 59,113,333.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,093,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,071,000 after buying an additional 7,093,600 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,066,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $88,084,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,484,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,369 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG stock opened at $51.88 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.56. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

