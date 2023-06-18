Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 257 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 63,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 11,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 244,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,653,000 after buying an additional 21,708 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EEM stock opened at $40.88 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $42.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.37.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.