Peterson Wealth Services Acquires 933 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,869 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources comprises approximately 2.2% of Peterson Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $960,796,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 831.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,614,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $700,337,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259,955 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,845,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,102,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897,414 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716,523 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,837.5% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,379,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,194 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $55.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.80. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $62.57. The company has a market cap of $60.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.58.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 41.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.14.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

Featured Articles

